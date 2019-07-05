Nirmala Seetharaman discards briefcase, carries ‘bahi-khata

Breaking the colonial mentality and all stereotypes the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman made it to history by discarding the ‘briefcase ‘ and carrying a ‘ bahi-khata (ledger)’ for bringing Union budget documents to Parliament.

This is for the first time in the history of India that a finance minister brought the budget documents to parliament wrapped in a four-fold red cloth called ‘bahi-khata’.

The Cheif Economic Advisor of the country Krishnamurthy Subramanian has explained this new change from briefcase to red-cloth by saying that ‘It is an Indian tradition. It symbolizes our departure from the slavery of western thought. It is not a budget but a ‘bahi-khata’.

As the word ‘budget’ has come from the French word ‘Bowgette’ meaning leather bag, all the finance ministers have used a leather briefcase to bring budget documents.

Nirmala Seetharaan today presented her maiden budget in the Parliament. This is also the first time in the history of India that a fulltime woman finance minister presenting a budget.