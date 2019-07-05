Latest NewsNEWS

Pakistan will not dare to attempt another Kargil says Army chief Bipin Rawat

Jul 5, 2019, 10:31 pm IST
We don’t think Pakistan will attempt something like that (as during Kargil) because they have seen the consequences.I can clearly say, in coming days and years, Pakistan will not dare to attempt any infiltration,” the Army chief asserts to the media reporters at an event that is held at the Manekshaw Centre.

Pakistan will not dare to attempt to agitatse India like it did in Kargil war in 1999 because it has seen consequences asserted the army chie Gen Bipin Rawat . He has also made the point clear that the armed forces are keeping a tight watch in border areas.

There is no such area that we have left unguarded. Our surveillance team is keeping a tight watch and regularly patrolling the areas,” Rawat said in response to a question on whether Pakistan can attempt a Kargil-like infiltration. he further added.

