Pakistan will not dare to attempt another Kargil says Army chief Bipin Rawat

We don’t think Pakistan will attempt something like that (as during Kargil) because they have seen the consequences.I can clearly say, in coming days and years, Pakistan will not dare to attempt any infiltration,” the Army chief asserts to the media reporters at an event that is held at the Manekshaw Centre.

There is no such area that we have left unguarded. Our surveillance team is keeping a tight watch and regularly patrolling the areas,” Rawat said in response to a question on whether Pakistan can attempt a Kargil-like infiltration. he further added.