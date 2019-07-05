Pakistan’s World Cup hopes ends; Details Inside

Pakistan’s Cricket World Cup hopes are no more.

Pak officially knocked out of 2019 World Cup as B’desh cross 7 runs

After winning the toss they could only score 319 runs for loss of 9 wickets. Pakistan needed to dismiss Bangladesh in their last group-stage match for an improbable seven runs or less to overtake fourth-place New Zealand and reach the semifinals.

Bangladesh reached 8-0 in the 2nd over at Lord’s. New Zealand joined Australia, India and England in the last four.

The huge score Pakistan required looked unlikely despite a 100-ball 100 from opener Imam-ul-Haq, who was out in rare fashion by hitting his own wicket two balls after reaching his maiden World Cup century.