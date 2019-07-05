Saudi Arabia to continue ‘nationalization’ in the pharmacy field

Saudi Arabain Minister for labour and social development Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi has made it clear that the country will continue the nationalization process in the pharmacy field in the country. He informed that in the last five months around 40% Saudi Arabian citizens were provided jobs in the field.

By the end of next year, the labour ministry of Saudi Arabia is aiming at nationalizing around 2000 jobs in the pharmacy field.

The ministry is pacing up its activities by signing new deals with private companies to nationalize in the pharmacy field and to give more jobs to the Saudi nationals, Al-Rajhi said.

As per the data of the General Organization for Social Insurance, around 14,338 people are working as a pharmacist in the country. Int his there are Saudi nationals and expats.