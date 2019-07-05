Serious irregularities found in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover,says Pinarayi Vijayan

Serious irregularities were found in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The serious irregularities were found in the study conducted by Dr E Sreedharan, principal advisor of Delhi Metro. It was found that extensive cracks were fallen, he said while briefing reporters after the cabinet meet convened on Friday.

The concrete used for the construction was of low standard. A flyover should have a life span of at least 100 years. However, an expert probe on the flyover found that it has only a life of less than 20 years. Construction materials like cement and metal were are not used sufficiently. Therefore, the study found that concrete is not that firm. The chief minister said it will take ten months to renovate the flyover.