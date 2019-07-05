Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slipped down

Jul 5, 2019, 04:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the stock market, today the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have slipped down. The downward rally of the Indian capital market was accelerated by the proposal to raise the public shareholding threshold in the Union budget presented today.

This proposal stoked fear of liquidity in the market. In the Union budget, the finance minister has said that it is the right time to consider increasing minimum public shareholding from 25% to 35%.

The BSE Sensex today ended trading at 39,513.39 fell down 394.67 points or 0.99%. The NSE Nifty today ended trading at 11,811.15 shedding 135.60 points or 1.14%.

The top gainer in the market was IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI, ITC, ICICI Bank and Bharati Airtel.

The top losers in the market were Yes Bank, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, and TCS.

Tags

Related Articles

Huawei took the second-place of Apple as world’s second largest smartphone

Aug 1, 2018, 05:53 pm IST

Is that Anoop Menon Speaking?Actor Reveals the Truth Behind the Audio and You need to hear it.

Nov 6, 2018, 08:15 pm IST

Angry Lion Did This To Tourist Who Disturbs Him During Wild Safari: Video

Jun 19, 2018, 02:58 pm IST

Congress leader Digvijay Singh linked to Maoists in charge sheet filed by police

Nov 19, 2018, 07:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close