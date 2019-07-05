Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slipped down

In the stock market, today the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have slipped down. The downward rally of the Indian capital market was accelerated by the proposal to raise the public shareholding threshold in the Union budget presented today.

This proposal stoked fear of liquidity in the market. In the Union budget, the finance minister has said that it is the right time to consider increasing minimum public shareholding from 25% to 35%.

The BSE Sensex today ended trading at 39,513.39 fell down 394.67 points or 0.99%. The NSE Nifty today ended trading at 11,811.15 shedding 135.60 points or 1.14%.

The top gainer in the market was IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI, ITC, ICICI Bank and Bharati Airtel.

The top losers in the market were Yes Bank, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, and TCS.