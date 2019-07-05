Latest NewsGulf

UAE Foreign Minister to visit India next week

Jul 5, 2019, 02:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin a three-day official visit to India on July 7.

The visit is aimed at providing the two sides with an opportunity to explore new areas of cooperation to further strengthen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Nahyan will be accompanied by a senior-level delegation. During the visit, he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India and the UAE enjoy warm, close and multi-faceted relations underpinned by historic cultural, religious and economic linkages which stand elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner and fourth largest energy supplier. It is also the first country to participate in India’s ‘Strategic Petroleum Reserves’ programme.

Tags

Related Articles

Kamal Haasan congratulates brother’s entry into politics

Dec 31, 2017, 12:22 pm IST

You Won’t Believe Whom Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Wants to Date

Feb 18, 2019, 03:14 pm IST

LeT terrorist’s escape probe continues, medical staff to be questioned

Feb 20, 2018, 07:18 am IST

Navjot Sidhu Had Promised to Quit Politics If Rahul Gandhi Lost at Amethi. Guess Whats Trending on Twitter Now

May 25, 2019, 08:08 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close