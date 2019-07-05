UAE Foreign Minister to visit India next week

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin a three-day official visit to India on July 7.

The visit is aimed at providing the two sides with an opportunity to explore new areas of cooperation to further strengthen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Nahyan will be accompanied by a senior-level delegation. During the visit, he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India and the UAE enjoy warm, close and multi-faceted relations underpinned by historic cultural, religious and economic linkages which stand elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner and fourth largest energy supplier. It is also the first country to participate in India’s ‘Strategic Petroleum Reserves’ programme.