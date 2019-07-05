Umpire’s “no ball” decision leaves Cricketers clash; 6 injured

A “no ball” in a cricket match in a village had led the members in both team engage in fight using bats and stones as weapons aganist eachoher, the same fight has let six people injured

Five people were arrested in the clash that broke out in Mathethu village in Surwaya area here on Thursday.

The trouble started when the match was about to end and the umpire declared ‘No ball’, police officials said.

As the captains of the teams – Anwarul Haq and Phoolchandra – belonged to different communities, the clash took on a communal colour, they said.

Heavy police force was deployed in the area to ease tensions.