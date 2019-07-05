Latest NewsIndia

Union Budget 2019 :Petrol, diesel to get costlier, Nirmala Sitharaman proposes additional excise duty and cess

Jul 5, 2019, 01:41 pm IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget, has proposed additional excise duty and infrastructure cess each by 1 rupee a litre on petrol and diesel. “I propose to increase special additional excise duty and road and infrastructure cess each one by 1 rupee a litre on petrol and diesel,” she said.

