Union Budget 2019 Updates: Fuel price will increase

Jul 5, 2019, 01:16 pm IST
The Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman today presented her maiden union budget in the Indian Parliament. This is the first union budget of second Narendra Modi government which resumed into power in 2019. This is for the first time in the history of India that a fulltime woman finance minister presenting a union budget.

The union finance minister has imposed a cess on the price of petrol and diesel. Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman imposed a cess of 1 rupee on diesel and petrol. So the price of petrol and diesel will increase.

