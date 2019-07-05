Union Budget 2019: Updates: PPP to be encouraged in the Railway sector; no hike in fare

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seethraman has emphasised on Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) in Indian Railway. The finance minister said that for faster development of Indian Railway’s infrastructure it needs PPP mode of investment. As the Indian railway needed around 50 lakh crore rupees investment by 2030. So to raise these much amounts the private investment is needed.

Indian railway will tie up with France; The Indian Railway will team up with France for making railway stations world class. France will contribute 7 lakh Euros for this project.

No Hike in Fare: No hike in railway ticket has been announced in the railway budget.

Station Development Programme: The Finance Minister has announced a massive development programme for the railway stations in the country. This will be launched this year. This will go in association with the railway station beautification programme that is currently undergoing.

Special Purpose Vehicle for Suburban Projects: The Finance Minister also stressed that Special Purpose Vehicles will be encouraged for the suburban railway projects and suburban railway network development.