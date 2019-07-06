Amartya Sen explains changing connotation of Jai Sreeram

The jai sreeram slogans now intend to attack the people says the Nobel Prize winner Amartya Sen. He said he hadn’t heard such slogans earlier. Mr. Sen was attending a function in Jadavpur University, Culcutta. Jai sreeram chants have no relation to Bengali culture. There were no Ramnavami celebrations earlier. However these days Ramnavami celebrations became famous.

I had asked my granddaughter about her favourite god and she replied it was Durga. Ram cannot be compared to Durga anywhere in Bengali tradition, added the legendary economist. If any religious section fears to travel through the nation freely, it is a dangerous situation. Dileep Ghosh, BJP Bengal Pesident criticized the comments of Amartya Sen. He said that Amartya Sen is ignorant about Bengal. The Jai Sreeram chants were always there and it is being repeated now a days. He questioned Sen’s awareness about the culture of India and West Bengal.