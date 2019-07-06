Can You Guess the Price of this Dress of Alia Bhatt?

Bollywood stars are known for turning your heads with their dashing attire and Alia Bhatt is someone who does that well. The pretty actress returned to Mumbai earlier this week after spending some time with her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor in New York. The cost of her outfit has grabbed some attention too.

Alia was seen in a white sweatshirt with colourful stars printed all over and wore sweatpants of the same design. These separates are from the house of Monrow. Here is her look.

View this post on Instagram #aliabhatt today at the salon. A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:12am PDT



Did you like her looks? If you are planning you one, this could seriously stretch your budget. Her hoody comes with a price tag of $189 (Rs 12,950 approx) and sweats cost $153 (Rs 10,480 approx).

Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, Brahmastra. She will be teaming up with Ranbir for the first time.