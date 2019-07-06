Latest NewsIndia

Defamation Case : Rahul Gandhi Tweets ‘Satyamev Jayate’ before appearing in Court

Jul 6, 2019, 12:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

“I will appear in person at the Civil Court in Patna today at 2 PM in yet another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP to harass and intimidate me. Satyameva Jayate,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The Bihar Deputy CM had filed the case before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in April, taking exception to a snide remark made by Gandhi at an election rally in Karnataka’s Kolar district that all thieves had the surname Modi — referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bank-fraud accused Nirav Modi and former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi. The case was referred by CJM Shashikant Roy to ACJM Kumar Gunjan.

Gandhi’s appearance in the court later Saturday comes days after he as well as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury pleading not guilty in a defamation case in Mumbai filed against them by an RSS worker.

Tags

Related Articles

Esha Deol was a Hot bombshell but couldn’t replicate the success of Hema Malini

Jan 20, 2018, 08:37 pm IST

Christchurch mosque attacks : Three Indians dead

Mar 17, 2019, 06:48 am IST

Pakistan national honored for the extraordinary deed in Sharjah

Nov 19, 2017, 10:09 pm IST
Stone-pelter

J&K : Recruitment of local youths by militant group increases in Kashmir

Jun 7, 2018, 09:05 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close