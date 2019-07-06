Defamation Case : Rahul Gandhi Tweets ‘Satyamev Jayate’ before appearing in Court

“I will appear in person at the Civil Court in Patna today at 2 PM in yet another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP to harass and intimidate me. Satyameva Jayate,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The Bihar Deputy CM had filed the case before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in April, taking exception to a snide remark made by Gandhi at an election rally in Karnataka’s Kolar district that all thieves had the surname Modi — referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bank-fraud accused Nirav Modi and former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi. The case was referred by CJM Shashikant Roy to ACJM Kumar Gunjan.

Gandhi’s appearance in the court later Saturday comes days after he as well as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury pleading not guilty in a defamation case in Mumbai filed against them by an RSS worker.