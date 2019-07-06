Here is How MS Dhoni Responded to Rumours of Him Retiring From Cricket

MS Dhoni has not had the best of his career in recent times. His work with the gloves is still world class, but there have been questions raised on his batting form, his ability to rotate the strike and his ‘slow’ batting when India needed to go all guns blazing. There were unconfirmed reports that Dhoni might retire post the World Cup.

Dhoni has stated that he isn’t sure as to when he will call it a day despite knowing that some people want him to quit before India’s final league fixture against Sri Lanka.

“I don’t know when I will retire from cricket, some people want me to retire before next match against Sri Lanka,” Dhoni was quoted as saying by ABP News.

Meanwhile, MSD is having a good game against Srilanka so far. Srilanka is struggling at 96 for four wickets and Dhoni has had a contribution in all the four dismissals so far.