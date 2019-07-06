Latest NewsIndia

Here is What Hurriyat Leaders Said About Bringing Back Kashmiri Pandits. Check this Out

Jul 6, 2019, 07:39 am IST
Kashmiri Pandits had to flee Kashmir valley by the thousands after militancy erupted in the state in 1989 and the second term of Narendra Modi Government has taken firm steps in bringing them back. Home Minister Amit Shah said that Government is committed to bringing Pandits back and now, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, the separatist Hurriyat Conference (HC), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and a four-member team of Kashmiri Pandits has come together to facilitate the return of Pandits.

“The return of Kashmiri Pandits is a humanitarian problem and the concept is to involve all. In principle, we have decided to work with Kashmiri Pandits and civil society to build trust. Intercommunity interaction is very important,” said Mirwaiz.

According to Government sources, about 154,080 people were forced to flee from the Valley in 1990. They settled in safer parts of the country or in Jammu.

