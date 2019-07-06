Jose K Mani against Joseph faction

The party symbol ‘two leaves’ will not be given to anyone says Jose K Mani. He said that he would fight for the same if necessary. He pointed out that they protested when there was an attempt to hijack the party. The Joseph faction forgot the 54 year long tradition and its founding leader K M Mani. He was inaugurating the district level meeting.

Those who go after positions will not remain in the party. The working chairman became the acting chairman without the knowledge of others. There are no instructions about the roles of working and acting chairman in party guidelines. Hence the Jose faction is the real one. We have the right for the party symbol. Those who went out cannot contest for next 6 years. Central budget is like the foams of soap. They neglected Kerala completely.

He criticized the state government’s withdrawal of Karunya Lottery. He added that there will be protests against this in every district offices across the state. Kerala Congress (M) guidelines says about only one chairman , N. Jayarajan said in the meeting. The chairman must be elected in the state committee which was held on June 16th. Jose K Mani will be the chairman. The chairman elected by Joseph faction has no relevance he added.