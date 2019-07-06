Latest NewsIndia

Kerala crow bargaining with fish-seller for bigger fish : Watch Video

Jul 6, 2019, 10:13 am IST
A video of a crow has gone viral on social media and have become the talk of the town. In the video, the crow refuses all offers until it gets the fish it wants. The bird can be seen sitting on a tray full of fish and is trying to take the biggest fish possible. When the fishmonger tries to shoo it away, it refuses to go. Then the fishmonger tries to offer a small fish to the crow but he refuses to accept. The crow keeps refusing the small fishes until it gets the fish of the size it wants. Finally, the fishmonger has to seal a deal by giving it a bigger fish than he attended to give and the crow flew away happily holding the fish inside its beak.

