Muslim man allegedly beaten for reading Ramayana

A Muslim man was allegedly beaten up and threatened with death by few people of his own community for reading Ramayana at his residence in Aligarh. According to reports, 55-year-old Dilshad was attacked by two youths – identified as Zakir and Samir – when he was reading Ramayana in his house.

“I’ve been receiving such threats since long but I had to come here (police station) since I have received several death threats and they came to thrash me as well. They are from my community only. They say they’ll destroy my entire family. I don’t know what’s their problem,” Dilshad said.

He alleged that the men broke his harmonium and took away the scriptures.

“I’ve been reading Hindu scriptures since 1979. They said they would shoot me if I continue this. They took away my Ramayana and Gita,” Dilshad, who works as a security guard, added.

Dilshad said that reading the scriptures gives him mental peace but people of his own community has been threatening from time to time.

He has now lodged a complaint at the Delhi Gate police station. Police has registered a case against the youths and have arrested two persons in this connection.