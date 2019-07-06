Nirmala Sitaraman Ditches Brief case For a Ledger, Chidambaram Promises an Ipad!

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden budget to parliament yesterday and chose to replace the “colonial” briefcase with a bright red traditional ledger known as bahi-khata in Hindi.

The finance minister’s chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian said the ledger symbolized a “departure from the slavery of western thought”.

Now, Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister, P. Chidambaram have promised to bring an iPad for the Union Budget if the party comes back to power.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman keeping budget documents in four fold red cloth instead of a briefcase: Take it from me, our Congress’ finance minister will in future bring an iPad. #UnionBudget2019″ tweeted news agency ANI.

What is interesting is that the iPad which began its production in 2010 were available to finance minister to use it, but he simply chose not to.