PM Modi to launch BJP’s Mega Membership Drive Today

Jul 6, 2019, 08:15 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday, 6 July to launch the BJP’s countrywide membership drive.

“The drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party,” Modi tweeted.

“On the Jayanti of our inspiration, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, BJP’s membership drive will begin. I will be joining the programme in Kashi to mark the same,” he said.

He will address party workers, besides unveiling a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the local airport, said a party functionary. The prime minister will also launch a tree-plantation campaign, “Anand Kanan”, in the temple city.

