RJD Foundation Day Event : Tej Pratap Yadav asks women to sit in front row ; watch video

Jul 6, 2019, 11:04 am IST
Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav at RJD foundation day programme in Patna on Friday sparked controversy by asking women to sit in the front row. Though he stated that he is following the path shown by his father, Tej’s move might give an extra edge to ruling JDU-BJP coalition government of Bihar to attack RJD.

Addressing a gathering, he said, as quoted by ANI, Tej said, “Please get aside & let women come forward. If women have to progress, they have to be in front. Wherever my program is held, I make women sit in the front, like my father used to do.”

