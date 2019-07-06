Union Budget 2019 : “Promise to provide Scholarship to 1 crore Muslim students not fulfilled”,says Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday lashed out at Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for not fulfiling the promise of providing scholarship to one crore Muslim students in the Union Budget.

Addressing a public gathering here, Asaduddin Owaisi said: “Naqvi had promised to give scholarship to one crore Muslims students every year. Why was the scholarship not provided in the Union Budget?”

Asaduddin Owaisi also accused the BJP of creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims in the country, while asserting that his party will not let that happen.

“Muslims are afraid of being lynched. During Modi’s tenure, as many as 50 people have been lynched. BJP’s agenda is to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims, but we will not let this happen,” he said at a public meeting at the Teegal Kunta here.

At the meeting, organised to protest the incidents of mob lynching, Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that since May 23, eight people were killed by mob lynching incidents and “It seems that mob lynching will continue in India, it is not going to end”.

Asaduddin Owaisi evoked the incident where 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was allegedly lynched in Jharkhand and said that Muslims are being targetted and labelled as thieves or terrorists.

“Whoever killed Tabrez, is the enemy of India, an agent of Pakistan, an agent of the ISIS and the son of the devil,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.

AIMIM chief further urged the incumbent government to formulate a law to put a halt to mob lynching.