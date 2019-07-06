Latest NewsIndia

Why can’t India dream high?, asks PM

Jul 6, 2019, 06:00 pm IST
India will become a major economic power. India will attain a 5 trillion economy said PM Narendra Modi while addressing the BJP workers in Varanasi. He explained the aims of the budget to the workers. 5 trillion economy is double of the current one. Some consider it as beyond the capacity of India. They forgot the fact that nothing is going to turn us away from this dream, he added. He compared the new economic policy to the phrase ‘size of the cake matters’ which means that if the economy is big the people will receive more.  This new status will be achieved within five years, Modi claimed during his address.

