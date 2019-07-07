Modi in search of talents

The central government is in search of young talents who are capable of planning and executing programmes of the government. This was usually done by the civil servants. But Modi is looking beyond this. He is trying to make use of human resource pool available in the private sector. As part of this a lateral entry of 40 people to NITI Ayog will take place.

Smart civil servants, Private companies, consultancies, organization,agencies, multinational groups, semi government offices etc can apply for the post. It has a very attractive salary package. Senior specialist is the highest paid post among them. Agriculture, Economics, climate change, data analyst platform, data management, engineering , health sector technology, higher education, infrastructure connectivity, small scale business, national nutition mission, project appraisal, public private partnership, rural development, trade and industry are the major areas where the applicants must have experience as well as educational qualification.