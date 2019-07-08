29 killed, as bus fell into a canal

29 people were killed and 17 others were injured as a bus fell into a canal in the Yamuna Expressway in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The bus was going to New Delhi from Lucknow was fell into 50feet depth from the road.

The police after the primary investigation have informed that the accident occurred as the driver has sleepy while driving. The bus was carrying 44 passengers. The accident occurred around 4.15 am in the morning. The bus has drifted from the road and crossed a barricade and fell into a drain around 50 feet below.

One Sleeper Coach passenger bus travelling from Lucknow to Delhi met with an accident on Yamuna Expressway. It fell into the side fall about 15 feet deep. 20 passengers rescued so far. Efforts are on for the rest. IG Agra — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 8, 2019

Most of the deceased were identified. All the deceased belong to Lucknow. The injured were admitted to local hospitals.

The 165 kilometers long Agra Expressway connects Noida with Agra in Uttarpradesh.