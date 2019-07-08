Latest NewsIndia

29 killed, as bus fell into a canal

Jul 8, 2019, 02:11 pm IST
29 people were killed and 17 others were injured as a bus fell into a canal in the Yamuna Expressway in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The bus was going to New Delhi from Lucknow was fell into 50feet depth from the road.

The police after the primary investigation have informed that the accident occurred as the driver has sleepy while driving. The bus was carrying 44 passengers. The accident occurred around 4.15 am in the morning. The bus has drifted from the road and crossed a barricade and fell into a drain around 50 feet below.

Most of the deceased were identified. All the deceased belong to Lucknow. The injured were admitted to local hospitals.

The 165 kilometers long  Agra Expressway connects Noida with Agra in Uttarpradesh.

