40 students fall sick after they allegedly consumed food from the hostel

Reports assert that there are more than 40 students who had been admitted in the hospital after they displayed the symptoms of food poisoning.

Students are hailing from the Telangana Minorities Education Residential School.

“Of the 40 students admitted, two of them were suffering from diarrhea. The conditions of the students are stable and one student was discharged from the hospital,” an official from the Niloufer Hospital said.

It has been asserted that students fell sick after they consumed food from the hostel.

Further details regarding the same are awaited