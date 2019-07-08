Canada Open Super 100 Badminton: Parupalli Kashyap loses final to China’s Li Shi Feng

In Badminton, India’s ace player Parupalli Kashyap has lost the title clash to China’s Li Shi Feng at the Canada pen Super 100 Badminton tournament.

The former Commonwealth Games champion and sixth-seeded Kashyap lost to Chinese player by 22-20,14-21,17-21 in the final clash which longed an hour and 16 minutes.

”It was a good fight in the final . Lost to LiShifeng (China ) 22-20/14-21/17-21. Can’t say it was the best I played this week but overall it was a good week here ”, Kashyap tweeted after the summit clash.