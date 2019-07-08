Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns

Jul 8, 2019, 06:37 pm IST
Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from his current position from July 7. It has been asserted that he made the decision on behalf of the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha Polls.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier resigned and submitted his letter to public.

“Accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi.

“I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party,” Mr. Scindia tweeted further.

It has been asserted that His resignation comes hours after Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora quit his post.

“I am not a leader who gives orders to others. I think when there is a responsibility, there comes accountability as well. Even I am responsible if performance isn’t good and therefore, I took the decision to resign,” he added.

