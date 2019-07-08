Earthquake in Iran caused tremors in Kuwait

The Interior Ministry of Kuwait informed that an earthquake in Iran caused its tremors in the country. But the earthquake has caused no damage in the country. The tremors lasted for some seconds and felt in many parts of the country.

The Interior Ministry in a statement has said that the tremor felt in Kuwait earlier due to an earthquake in Western Iran and did not cause any damage to people or property.

The Kuwait National Seismic Network recorded a 5.9 magnitude earthquake in western Iran caused the tremor.

The Interior Ministry asked the people to contact 112 or the emergency number of Civil Defence – 1804000.