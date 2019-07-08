Latest NewsGulf

Earthquake in Iran caused tremors in Kuwait

Jul 8, 2019, 04:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Interior Ministry of Kuwait informed that an earthquake in Iran caused its tremors in the country. But the earthquake has caused no damage in the country. The tremors lasted for some seconds and felt in many parts of the country.

The Interior Ministry in a statement has said that the tremor felt in Kuwait earlier due to an earthquake in Western Iran and did not cause any damage to people or property.

The Kuwait National Seismic Network recorded a 5.9 magnitude earthquake in western Iran caused the tremor.

The Interior Ministry asked the people to contact 112 or the emergency number of Civil  Defence – 1804000.

Tags

Related Articles

Government plans to rank orphanages across the country

Nov 16, 2017, 07:56 am IST

70% of Android Antivirus apps on Play store are fake : Report

Mar 17, 2019, 07:51 am IST

Hotels Won’t take Orders From Food Delivery Services in this Place

Dec 1, 2018, 02:06 pm IST

Famous actress reveals the shocking secrets behind the porn movies

Nov 21, 2017, 07:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close