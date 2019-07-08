Hima Das wins second gold medal for India

India’s Young athlete Hima Das has won her second international gold medal for the country inside a week.

Hima Das has a gold medal in the 200-meter race at the Kutno Athletics Meet going on at Poland. She won the gold medal in finishing the race in 23.97 seconds. Malayali athelet V.K.Vismaya grabbed silver by toauching the finishing lane in 24.06 seconds.

In the last week, Hima has won a gold medal in Poznan meet held at Poland. Vismaya grabbed bronze in the meet.

Muhammed Anas, the Malayali athlete also won a gold medal in 200 meters. A.P.Jabbir has won a gold for the country in the 400-meter race. Jithin Paul has bagged a bronze in the event.