ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli retains top position; Rohit Sharma climbs to second

Jul 8, 2019, 08:14 pm IST
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli retained the top position in the latest One Day International (ODI) ranking released by International Cricket Council (ICC). India’s opening batsman Rohit Sharma has climbed up to reach the second position in the ranking. Pakistani batsman Babr Azam is ranked in the third position.

In bowling India’s Jasprit Bumrah topped the list after he picked 17 wickets in the ICC world cup. Boult remained in the second position. Afghanistan bowlers Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan also remained in the top ten list.

In ODI team rankings, England remained in the top position with 123 points. India is in the second position with a decimal points difference. Australia and New Zealand are in the third and fourth position while South Africa is in the fifth position.

