Indian Navy to get its first indigenous aircraft carrier by 2021

The Indian Navy will get its second aircraft carrier and its first indigenous aircraft carrier by the end of 2021. The IAC Vikrant is being built by the public sector company in Kerala Cochin Shipyard Limited.

By this Indian will enter the elite club of countries having indigenously built aircraft carriers. Only Russia, USA, Britain, and France have the capacity to design and build aircraft carriers of 40,000 tonnes and heavier.

At present the Indian Navy has only one aircraft carrier named INS Vikramaditya. The aircraft carrier weighing around 45,000 tonnes was bought from Russia.

The IAC Vikrant weighing around 40,000 tonnes was earlier scheduled to ready by the end of 2018 and was delayed due to the delay in getting some procuring multiple equipments from Russia.

20 MiG 29K fighter jets and 10 helicopters will be deployed in the ship. The ship will have two take-off runways and a landing strip.

The Navy has made it clear that aviation trials will be conducted on February 2021 and it will take two years to complete. The warship will be commissioned into the Indian Navy in early 2023.