Is Arjun Readdy fame Vijay Deverakonda dating Kohli’s ex-girlfriend

Jul 8, 2019, 07:14 pm IST
The tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda who is currently busy with the many movies is spotted with the brazzilian beauty Izabelle leite in the film.

Recently, Izabelle shared a photo of herself with Vijay from the sets which went viral on the social media.

While Vijay and Izabelle are quite pumped up for the new film, rumours are spreading that they are dating.

The model turned actress shared the image and captioned it with: “lucky me to have this rowdy as my co star! ??? @thedeverakonda ????”

 

It has been asserted that the actress had been in the news for keeping relationship with Indian Skipper Virat KOhili

“As per reports, Vijay and Izabelle will play married couple settled in France and the story will be revealed in a flashback sequences where Vijay talks about the girls in his life.

