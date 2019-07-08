KeralaLatest News

Power tariff increased in Kerala

Jul 8, 2019, 04:09 pm IST
The power tariff in the state has been increased. A hike of 6.8% has been announced in Kerala. The rate of domestic consumer connection has also been increased. There will be no hike up to 40 units. From 40 to 50 unit there will be an increase of 25 paise per 1 unit. From 51 unit the increase will be 31 paise.

The hike in the tariff will be actualized by today. Consumers having a BPL ration card the hike will be applicable. They are exempted from the hike.

The Electricity Regulatory Commission has also informed that consumers having a BPL card with a connected load up to 1000 watts and having in the family a cancer patient or a person with a permanent disability will be charged 1.50 rupee for up to 100 unit.

