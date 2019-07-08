NEWS

Sapna Choudhary Glamorous Look HD Photos

Sapna Choudhary Most Famous Haryanvi Dancer And Singer She Belongs To Jat Family. Sapna Started Her Career At 12 Year Age. She Was Appearing Most Popular Show Bigg Boss Season 11. Sapna Also Work Done Bollywood Movies Like Veere Di Wedding, Nanu Ki Janu, Dosti Ke Side Effects.

Sapna Choudhary officially joined Bharatiya Janata Party during their newly launched membership program in Delhi. She, earlier, campaigned for BJP leader Manoj Tiwari during the Lok Sabha elections along with Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav. And today, the star joined the party in the presence of Manoj Tiwari, union minister Harsh Vardhan and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others. In March this year, confusion prevailed after Congress leader Raj Babbar posted Sapna’s picture with Priyanka Gandhi on Twitter, welcoming the singer in the Congress family

 

 

