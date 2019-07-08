Second independent MLA resigns from Karnataka council of ministers

In a fresh blow to the ruling congress -JD(s) coalition in Karnataka, another independent MLA has resigned from the council of Ministers.

The new resignation comes after Independent MLA Nagesh’s resignation earlier in the day.The coalition that was previously hanging at 106 after the resignation of 13 legislators loses its simple majority in the scenario that all resignations are accepted, and stands at 104.

All 21 ministers of Congress and nine of the JDS have submitted their resignations from the 13-month old coalition ministry.