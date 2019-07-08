Shashi Tharoor criticizes Budget and says this in Lok Sabha

The Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Mondget ay criticized the Union Budget put forward by Nirmala Seetharaman. Tharoor said that budgetary allocations to different secotrs were not speciied and the GDP was only mentioned only once in the entire Budget speech.

It was On July 5, Sitharaman had presented the first Budget of the Narendra Modi government’s second tenure.

“Term GDP was mentioned only once in the whole budget speech. A key contribution to GDP is not expanding but still the government claims of 7% growth rate,” Tharoor said according to The Indian Express.

Tharoor said that for a common man GDP per capita is what matters and not a $5-trillion economy. He said that a World Bank report based on per capita income still points to India as a low income nation and even countries like Sri Lanka had surpassed India, according to The Hindu.