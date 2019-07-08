SHOCKING; Do you know how much Samantha’s ‘Oh! Baby’ has grossed ?

Actor Samantha Akkineni-starrer Telugu comedy “Oh! Baby” has grossed Rs 17 crore in its opening weekend, according to a poster released by its makers on Monday.

Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film is the story of a 70-year-old woman who wakes up one day to find herself in the body of a 24-year-old. “Oh! Baby” is the official remake of South Korean comedy “Miss Granny”.

Sharing the poster on her Twitter page, Samantha wrote: “What a weekend. Thank you for all the Baby love. We are doing back flips.”

“Today, I am so grateful to the universe, to God and to the people who have been instrumental in helping me find my direction. I have taken some time to grow both personally and professionally, asserted samantha