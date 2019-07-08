Latest NewsNEWS

SHOCKING; Do you know how much Samantha’s ‘Oh! Baby’ has grossed ?

Jul 8, 2019, 08:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actor Samantha Akkineni-starrer Telugu comedy “Oh! Baby” has grossed Rs 17 crore in its opening weekend, according to a poster released by its makers on Monday.

Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film is the story of a 70-year-old woman who wakes up one day to find herself in the body of a 24-year-old. “Oh! Baby” is the official remake of South Korean comedy “Miss Granny”.

Sharing the poster on her Twitter page, Samantha wrote: “What a weekend. Thank you for all the Baby love. We are doing back flips.”

“Today, I am so grateful to the universe, to God and to the people who have been instrumental in helping me find my direction. I have taken some time to grow both personally and professionally, asserted samantha

Tags

Related Articles

RSS Activist Creates Controversy After Saying Women Give Birth After Eating Mangoes

Jun 12, 2018, 10:55 am IST

Man and His Wife Expelled From House For Putting a Post Against Sabarimala Young Women Entry

Nov 29, 2018, 06:33 pm IST

Only This Actress’s Son had Akshara Haasan’s leaked Pics: Police

Nov 18, 2018, 11:21 am IST
BREAKING NEWS..! SC hearing Congress-JDS petition, Latest Updates...

KARNATAKA ELECTIONS: BJP MEETING; BREAKING NEWS

May 14, 2018, 10:16 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close