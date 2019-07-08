Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Jul 8, 2019, 04:33 pm IST
In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have ended lower today.

The BSE Sensex has ended trading at 38,720.57 points lowering 792.82 points or 2.01%. The NSE Nifty also closed at 11,558.60 lowering 2.14% or 25.55 points.

The top losers in the market were HDFC Bank, L&T, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Hero Moto Corp, Maruti, SBI, Grasim Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and NTPC.

The top gainers in the market were TCS, HCL Tech, JSW Steel, Infratel, and Yes Bank

