Two ‘Great Indian Bustard’ chicks hatched through artificial incubation

Jul 8, 2019, 08:32 pm IST
The officials and experts of Desert National Park in Jodhpur have made the country wondered by hatching tow Great Indian Bustard chicks by artificial incubation. This would be a great and a major breakthrough in the conservation of critically endangered Great Indian Bustard.

Six eggs were collected for artificial hatching. One chick was born on June 21 and the other on July 6. And both chicks remain healthy. The growth and the daily activities of the chick were monitored by experts. Experts from Abu Dhabi are taking care of the chicks.

AS per experts, only artificial incubation is the only way left to protect and increase the population of the breed as the hostile condition of their habitats.

