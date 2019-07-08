(Video)Sandeepananda Giri Did Not Like A.P Abdulla Kutty’s Mappila Ramayanam? Check Out his Fb Post

Sandeepananda Giri, known for his speeches on Bhagavad Gita and support to the left faction, has come up with a Facebook post on A.P Abdullakutty singing a few lines of Mappila Ramayana-one of the many different varieties of Ramayana. This version is popular in the Muslim populated areas of Malabar.

I have been thinking about a series of speech on Ramayanam for sometimes. Valmiki Ramayana, Vyasa Ramayana, Ramacharitha manas, Kambaramayana- all in one stage. Thrissur Lalitha Kala Academy has been asking for the same. The speech was forming in my mind just when, out of nowhere, this video dropped into my Whatsapp like a bomb. It was sent to me by a friend. This is the new Ramayanam which Karkkidakam month is going to hear” wrote Sandeepananda Giri on Facebook.

He ends his post with a dialogue from a Malayalam movie, taking a dig at Abdullakutty’s version.

??????? ??????? ?????? ??????? ??????? ??????? ??????? ??????????,?????????????????? ????????????????? ??????????????????? ???????? ????????????? ??????? ??????? ????? ????????????? ?????? ????????? ??? ???????,????? ??????? ???????? ?????? ??????? ?????????? ??????????????????????????????.???????? ??????? ?????? ??? ???? ?????????????????? ??? ??????????? ???????????????? ????? ???????? ?????????????.???? ????????? ???????? ??????? ????? ???????.??????????? ?????……….???????? ??????????????? ?????? ??……………?????????,???? ???????…….. Gepostet von Swami Sandeepananda Giri am Samstag, 6. Juli 2019

Abdullakutty had recently shifted to BJP from Congress party, after his Facebook post praising Narendra Modi caused him to fall out of favour of his party mates.