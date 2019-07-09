CM Arvind Kejriwal is working for himself not for people, says Sapna Chaudhary

.”Kejriwal believes he is the king and everyone else is a child. He thinks people will not understand what he is doing…He is working for himself, not the people,” newly inducted BJP member Sapna Chaudhary said.

Replying to a question on her role in the party, Chaudhary said that she will do whatever BJP tells her.”Connecting with the public is most important for a leader. As an artist or performer, we are far away from the people. So, I will try and connect with people first. As far as my role in the party goes, I will do whatever I am told,” she said.