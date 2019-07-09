Congress-JD(S) lost majority,CM Kumaraswamy should resign immediately, says Yeddyurappa

Congress-JD(S) coalition-led government in the state had lost the majority and so CM HD Kumaraswamy should resign immediately,Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said.

Ahead of the BJP legislative party meeting, Yeddyurappa also said that the party will decide on government formation and take appropriate action only after talking to their MLAs.

“Now, we are having BJP legislative party meeting and we are going to take appropriate decision there,” Yeddyurappa said. “Let us see what our MLAs have in mind,” he added.

Yeddyurappa also said that BJP workers will protest on Tuesday against the government.

“Tomorrow, all our workers will protest, because Congress-JD(S) lost the majority so CM should resign immediately. That is the people’s aspiration also,” Yeddyurappa said.

He also said that the government had lost the confidence and had no moral right to conduct the business of the state.

“When they lost the confidence, they have no moral right to conduct the business. That is why we are demanding that he (CM) resign immediately,” Yeddyurappa said.

As the Karnataka coalition battles yet another crisis with the resignations of 13 MLAs, BJP has steered clear of the blame of orchestrating this crisis.