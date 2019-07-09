Custody Death at Idukki: CPI Takes a Strong Stand Against Kerala C.M

Thodupuzha: CPI Idukki District secretary K K Sivaraman has taken a strong stand against Kerala C.M and Home Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the issue of custody death at Nedungandom. He said the home department and C.M made some lapses in the issue.

“The chief minister could not protect the values of the Left. The S.P who led the torture against the victim was given a promotion. A former S.P was used to silence CPI. Police is not a force to kill all trouble makers,” said Sivaraman while inaugurating the march towards Nedungandom police station, protesting against the custody death.

Meanwhile, Peerumedu court let prime accused- former Sub Inspector K.A Sabu to be in the custody of Crime branch till Wednesday evening 6 P.M. The crime branch had found yesterday that the victim Kumar was seriously tortured before he died.