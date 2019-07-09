Hyundai launches Kona Electric crossover in India :Price and Features

Hyundai Kona electric has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 25.30 lakh and the dual-tone option at Rs 25.50 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

In the current climate, the Kona stands with no immediate competition, allowing Hyundai to strengthen its foundation and set a benchmark for the upcoming electric vehicles in India. The Kona Electric onboard charger is capable of a 7.2 kW rate of charge for rapid recharging characteristics. Kona Electric is estimated to return a range of 452 km/charge (ARAI Certified). An 80% charge can be achieved in 57 minutes with DC quick charger (zero to 80 % charge at 50 kW), using the CCS Type II charging port, while a 7.2 kW Level-II charger takes 6 hours and 10 minutes.

Kona Electric offers differentiated driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Comfort and Sport) optimize torque distribution, tailoring Kona Electric to a variety of driving preferences and purposes. In Sport mode, there is a greater emphasis on acceleration, while Eco+ and Eco modes progressively prioritize range over performance with more conservative power-delivery and deliver maximum Electric Range by brake regeneration.

The powertrain employs 134hp permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor powered by a high-voltage 39.2 kWh advanced lithium-ion polymer battery. The motor develops 394.9 Nm of torque distributed to the front wheels giving an acceleration of 0- 100 kmph in just 9.7 seconds. The battery system has liquid-cooling technology and battery pack has high energy density.