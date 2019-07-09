Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup: India Vs New Zealand: New Zealand won toss, opted to bat

Jul 9, 2019, 03:24 pm IST
In Cricket, New Zealand has won the toss and opted to bat first in the first semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup at the Old Trafford in England. In this world cup, the team who batted first has won the matches played in Old Trafford.

But in total 51 matches were played in the stadium. In this 27 matches were won by the team who batted second. In 23 the team batted first won and one was dropped.

 

In the world cup, Indian and New Zealand have faced seven times. And New Zealand has won four times.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Collin De Grandhome, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Bolt

