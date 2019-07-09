Indian Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Dating Malayalam Actress Anupama Parameswaran? Guess What She Said

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the key players for India in this World cup so far. The World’s number 1 ODI bowler has been exceptional with the new ball as well as at the last overs, and many teams have chosen to play him safely and look for scoring opportunities elsewhere. But Bumrah is now in the news for a completely non-cricketing reason. Well, this is about the news that Indian star pacer is dating actress Anupama Parameswaran.

Well, it is quite common for cricket players to be caught in such rumours but is there any truth in this? Earlier, Bumrah was linked with Telugu actor Rashee Khanna. But she said that she hasn’t even met Bumrah.

Now Anupama, known best for her role in the blockbuster Malayalam film Premam, has denied having any serious relationship with India’s star pacer. According to a report from Pinkvilla, Anupama said that she is not dating Jasprit and they are just good friends. She also added that such link-ups are common.

So guess we can put all those rumours to rest for now. Anupama next film is Rakshasudu while Bumrah is all set to play against Newzealand today. Good luck to both of them!