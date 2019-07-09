India’s first Indigenously developed aircraft carrier to be delivered soon

The Indian Navy will get the first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant soon . Vice Admiral A.K. Saxena said on Monday that the aircraft carrier is currently in the advanced stage of construction and will be delivered to the Indian Navy in 2021. The flight trials would start after the delivery of the INS Vikrant, Vice-Admiral AK Saxena added.

The aircraft carrier is expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2023. The basic trials of the aircraft carrier will be conducted in February-March next, while Starting of gas turbines will take place in the third quarter of this year.

Vice Admiral Saxena was speaking at a curtain-raiser for a seminar on ‘nation building through shipbuilding’. The seminar will be jointly organised by the Indian Navy and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in July. The Seminar will have five sessions, addressing a vast range of issues in shipbuilding, right from developing vendor base, financing, national policy framework and efficiency enablers to new considerations in ship design.