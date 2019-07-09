Karnataka Crisis : Congress leader Roshan Baig resigns from post of MLA

Karnataka Congress leader Roshan Baig, who was suspended from the party, resigned from the post of MLA on Tuesday.

“I have submitted my resignation from the Karnataka Assembly to the Speaker,” Baig told reporters at Vidhana Soudha after coming out of the office of Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

The suspended Congress MLA made it clear he would not fly to Mumbai or Delhi, unlike the other disgruntled MLAs who have camped in a Mumbai hotel.

“I am not going to Mumbai or Delhi. Being the chairman of the State Hajj committee, I am going to the airport to oversee arrangements for the Hajj pilgrims,” Baig said. On being asked whether his party colleagues spoke to him, Baig said, “They said ‘hello’ to me. That’s it.”

The MLA was suspended from Congress for his alleged anti-party activities as he had rebelled against the party leaders. A minister in the previous Congress government, Baig had held the party functionaries, specifically former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao responsible for the party’s poor show in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.